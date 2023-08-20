Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.18.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

HD opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.