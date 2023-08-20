Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $372.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $348.00 to $372.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

