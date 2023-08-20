Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.62. The company has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

