Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $384.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,629.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.