Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

NYSE HD opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

