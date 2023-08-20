Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.9% Higher

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €37.74 ($41.02) and last traded at €37.72 ($41.00). 63,440 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.38 ($40.63).

Fuchs Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

