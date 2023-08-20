First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 6,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.