First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 6,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

