First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.42. Approximately 189,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
