First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.42. Approximately 189,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.