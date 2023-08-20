Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $378.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $416.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average is $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.