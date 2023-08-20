Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.6%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.44 and last traded at $65.07. 6,810,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,271,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after buying an additional 13,190,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,826.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,056 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,829,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

