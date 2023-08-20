Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2023

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.44 and last traded at $65.07. 6,810,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,271,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after buying an additional 13,190,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,826.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,056 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,829,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.