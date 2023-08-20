Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.59 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.