Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,042 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 507,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.