Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 440,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.95 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.