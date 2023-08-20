Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

