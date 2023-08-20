Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading Up 417.2%

Shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) were up 417.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 117,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

See Also

