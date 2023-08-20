California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,333 shares of company stock worth $28,220,219. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

