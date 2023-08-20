Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.89.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

