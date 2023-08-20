Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brainard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 944.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $116,937,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

