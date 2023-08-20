Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Apartment Income REIT worth $64,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.