Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.09 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Universal Health Services worth $68,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

UHS stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

