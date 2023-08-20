Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Up 1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 1,126,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,095,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of £30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.39.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

