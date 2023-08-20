Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 1,330,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,582,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

