Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.