Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

