Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.