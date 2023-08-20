Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kinney Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kinney Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 25.1% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinney Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

