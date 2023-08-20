Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

