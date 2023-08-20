AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Up 1.1 %

AER stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

