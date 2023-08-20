25,016 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TME opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

