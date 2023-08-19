Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $95,776.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,312 shares of company stock worth $249,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

