Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,231 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,258 shares of company stock valued at $48,758,264. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of AN opened at $158.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

