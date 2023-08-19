Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

CSL opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $315.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.10.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.