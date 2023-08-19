Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,341 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,795.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,330 shares of company stock worth $1,648,899 in the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

