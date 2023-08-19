Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Xponential Fitness worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 71,348 shares worth $1,484,754. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

