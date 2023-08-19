Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

