Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,725,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

