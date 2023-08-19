Truist Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.04.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

