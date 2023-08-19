Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,434 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Chegg worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

