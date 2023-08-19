TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $110.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

