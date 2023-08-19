TD Cowen Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $161.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.