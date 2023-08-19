Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $133.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.