Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 944.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

