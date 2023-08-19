Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,429 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of Tennant worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,435 shares of company stock worth $1,496,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $80.33 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

