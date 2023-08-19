Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,745 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 and have sold 24,059 shares worth $2,574,825. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CROX opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.