Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.04% of Sight Sciences worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

