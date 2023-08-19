Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

