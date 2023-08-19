Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CMC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

