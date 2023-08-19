Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.64 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

