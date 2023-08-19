Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.61 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 201,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.