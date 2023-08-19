Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Toro worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

